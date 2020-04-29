A 17-year-old male is in police custody after attempting to rob a Compassionate Care taxi driver at gunpoint on Tuesday night.
About 8 p.m., police said the suspect displayed the handgun to the taxi driver at Main Street and Orchard Parkway before running off on foot. The suspect was described as a black male wearing white hoodie and black jeans carrying a backpack.
Responding officers were able to located the suspect behind Tops on Portage Road. He was brought back to the scene where he was positively identified by the victim.
Police searched the suspect's backpack and found other suspected stolen items. Police canvassed the area for a gun since it wasn't in the backpack but could not find it.
