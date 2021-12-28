At 9 a.m. Tuesday, Niagara Falls Police Juvenile Division detectives arrested a 15-year-old girl and charged her with making the Instagram threat against Niagara Falls High School on Dec. 13.
The suspects’s name is not being released under the states Raise the Age law. She is being charged with three counts of making a terrorist threat, a D felony. The case will be directed to Niagara County Family Court.
The investigation was conducted in coordination with the FBI and with the cooperation of the Niagara Falls School District.
The Dec. 13 Instagram post threatened a mass shooting event at the high school and featured an array of semi-automatic rifles, handguns and large capacity ammunition clips, laid on at table. It was captioned "nfhs.school.shooting2.0" and featured a message that read, "Dont (sic) come to school if you wanna live 12/15/2".
Law enforcement sources said they quickly identified the photo as a police display of weapons seized during a raid in either Ohio or Illinois. But those sources said that Falls police are still taking the threat seriously.
"We think it's not credible. It looks like a stock photo," Falls Schools Superintendent Mark Laurrie said at the time. “But we're going to make sure we have all our security processes in order."
