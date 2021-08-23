A teen involved in a road rage incident crashed into the bedroom of a Town of Lockport home early Sunday night.
According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Sunday on Tonawanda Creek Road between Minnick Road and Kimberly Drive.
Investigation at the scene showed that a 2004 Nissan operated by a 17-year-old male was heading east on Tonawanda Creek Road and was involved in a road rage incident when the teen lost control negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a guardrail, a tree, a fire hydrant, and then struck the residence at 6689 Tonawanda Creek Road, coming to rest inside a first-floor bedroom.
No injuries were reported and there is no estimate on damage. The residents were displaced from their home until it can be repaired.
The 17-year-old male driver was charged with reckless driving and multiple other vehicle and traffic law violations.
