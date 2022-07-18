Niagara Falls Veteran’s Monument Commission are working to replace a memorial bench “totally destroyed” by vandals near the Niagara Falls Veteran’s Monument in Hyde Park.
A groundskeeper told police that sometime 6:45 a.m. Friday and 6:45 a.m. Saturday, someone damaged a marble bench at the site. The bench is known as the American Legion John J. Welch Post 381 Bench and had been donated by the Welch Post’
The bench featured the logos of every branch of the U.S military etched on it.
Niagara Falls Veteran’s Monument Commission Vice Chairman Stan Zimmerman said the incident has left him “sick to his stomach.”
Zimmerman described the bench as “dedicated to all those who have served in the U.S military, especially those who call Niagara Falls home.” He said “finding those responsible for this disrespectful act and holding them accountable,” is a priority for local veterans.
Police said they are looking for leads and asked for help from the public. Investigators said the damage to the bench was so extensive that it is likely “unrepairable.”
Zimmerman agreed, saying he had spoken to the manufacturer of the bench and the commission now plans to replace it. The value of the bench has been estimated at $2,700.
“We’re going to go ahead and replace it,” Zimmerman told the Gazette. “We have some money and we’ve been approached by many people who would like to donate.”
He said the bench will be an exact replica of the current bench and that stone masons will attempt to save the granite emblems in the current bench and give them to the Welch Post.
“We’ve never had a problem there in over 10 years,” Zimmerman said. “This was something totally different.”
