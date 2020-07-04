A firearm was recovered from a pickup abandoned following a police chase through several municipalities late Friday night.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for two male suspects after the vehicle pursuit ended with both occupants running on foot into the woods of the Tuscarora Reservation.
Police attempted to stop the black pickup for expired registration and no front license plate near Belden Center in the Town of Niagara. A pursuit went through Niagara Falls, Town of Niagara, the Town of Lewiston and the Tuscarora Reservation before the vehicle turned off onto a dirt path in the 5500 block of Walmore Road and became stuck in the mud. It is at that point that the occupants fled into the woods.
Officers recovered a pistol from the pickup.
