Falls police took a man into custody late Saturday afternoon, after an armed standoff that closed down Pine Avenue.
The arrest followed a pair of shooting incidents in the city, though detectives have not said, directly, whether the suspect is tied to either of those investigations.
The gun play Saturday began at around 5:15 a.m. when patrol officers responded to the area of 15th Street and Pine Avenue for a call of "shots fired." Moments before the call, South End officers had reported hearing guns shots, but were unsure where they were coming from.
As officers arrived in the area, they found a 28-year-old male suffering from what were described as "numerous serious gunshot wounds", laying on the ground outside a convenience store. The victim was reportedly lying by the 15th Street side of the store building, just a few feet from the front door of the 24-hour business in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue.
Officers said they began treating the victim, who was then transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Investigators said the victim underwent surgery for his wounds and, late Saturday night, was listed in critical condition.
The victim has not been identified.
Crime Scene Unit detectives reportedly recovered spent shell casings near the victim and were canvassing the area, looking for security camera video that may have captured the incident. Police were also asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Criminal Investigation Division detectives.
Patrol officers also responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 18th Street and Cleveland Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Arriving officers found 10 .40 caliber shell casings on the sidewalk in the 1800 block of Cleveland Avenue.
They also located a vehicle that had been struck and heavily damaged by gunfire. There were no reports of anyone being struck or injured during the shooting.
Just over an hour later, Crime Scene Unit Detective Rashad Travis advised dispatchers and other officers that he had spotted a suspect in a previous shooting walking in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. The suspect, identified as Curtis Griggs, 37, of the Falls, was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on April 4 in the 1100 block of 19th Street.
As Travis and other officers attempted to take Griggs into custody, he ran into a multi-unit apartment building in the 2500 block of Pine Avenue. Officers surrounded the building and cut-off traffic on Pine Avenue from 24th to 26th streets for roughly two hours.
Detectives said that "due to the nature of the charges Griggs was facing", a decision was made to activate the Falls Police Emergency Response Team and bring in NFPD crisis negotiators. Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriffs Office, officers with the New York State Park Police and troopers with the New York State Police also assisted at the scene.
As ERT officers began deploying around the apartment building, Griggs came out and surrendered. He was taken into custody without further incident.
Griggs was charged with one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the 19th Street shooting. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Niagara Falls City Court on Monday morning.
After Griggs arrest, Crime Scene Unit detectives conducted a search inside the apartment building and recovered a gun, inside a case. Sources said the gun is expected to be tested to see if it is linked to any additional crimes.
