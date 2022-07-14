It didn’t take long for Falls police to find their suspect in the city’s latest homicide.
Michael O. Hamilton actually found them.
Hamilton, 37, of the Falls, walked into police headquarters Wednesday night and surrendered to Criminal Investigation Division detectives who had been searching for him for most of the day. By Wednesday evening, the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force had joined the hunt for Hamilton who had been identified as the prime suspect in the shooting death of Jason C. Chapman.
Chapman, 22, of Buffalo, was gunned down late Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of Pine Avenue. It was the city’s sixth homicide of the year.
Hamilton reportedly surrendered to detectives after, in the words of a law enforcement source, “finding it difficult to hide from the marshals.” The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and North Tonawanda Police Department also assisted in the search for Hamilton.
He was arraigned Thursday morning in Falls City Court and pleaded not guilty to single counts of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. After entering his plea, Hamilton was ordered held without bail pending further proceedings July 19.
Patrol officers were dispatched at around 5:45 p.m. to the 900 block of Pine Avenue for an initial call of “a man down” and then calls of “shots fired.” When the first officers arrived at the scene, they found Chapman’s body “lying in a pool of blood” in the center of the street.
Officers said they administered first aid to Chapman, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later by EMTs.
Sources at the scene said Chapman was in the Falls to attend a party and may have been buying alcohol at a nearby liquor store.
Unconfirmed reports indicated that Chapman may have been involved in an argument prior to being shot. Investigators believe Chapman was not shot in the street, but fell there after being wounded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.