The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the suspect that led deputies on a high-speed chase through the Town of Niagara in a stolen car early Wednesday morning.
The incident began about 2:10 a.m. when a deputy on Military Road noticed a vehicle driving with one headlight. A computer check showed the vehicle’s inspection was expired as well. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle which sped up and began to flee west on S. Whitham Drive. The vehicle struck a curb at Dell Drive and continued on to Bellreng Drive where it left th roadway, driving through grass and an apartment parking lot before crossing all four lanes of traffic on Military Road on to Woodside Place.
The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 70 mph in a 30 mph zone and the operator was weaving all over the roadway, the deputy said. The vehicle continued on the loop to Parkwood Lane and into the backyard of a residence on Elsa Place. The vehicle briefly stopped in the backyard against a fence as the deputy said he attempted to box it in. The vehicle then pulled through a space between the house and a detached garage and back out onto Elsa Place.
As the pursuit continued westbound on Elsa Place, the operator jumped out of the moving vehicle and began to flee southbound behind the residences. The vehicle continued rolling through a wooden fence post before crashing into a chain link fence at 6520 Elsa Place and coming to rest.
The deputy and a Town of Niagara police officer gave chase to the suspect through several backyards before losing sight of the man as he ran into a wooded area off of Ralph Court.
The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 20-30 years old, 6-foot-1 with a thin build, wearing gray sweatpants and a white T-shirt.
After the pursuit, it was discovered the vehicle had been stolen in Niagara Falls about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. After contacting the owner, it was discovered that several items in the car were not his. Deputies seized a woman's makeup bag, a blue men's cap, two change purses, a marijuana bowl/chore boy, a credit card from CSL Plasma, a crack pipe with residue, and the cigarette butt. Lab requests for DNA on the some of the items was requested.
Deputies also learned that the suspect may have attempted to purchase items at a Military Road gas station just prior to the pursuit and surveillance footage was being collected.
The deputy also noted that the undercarriage of their patrol car was damaged during the pursuit.
