Falls police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store on the 2800 block of Pine Avenue early Sunday morning.
A clerk at the store called police to report the robbery about 2:05 a.m. Sunday.
Officers were able to watch surveillance video of the incident which showed a 5-foot-8 white man dressed in a black hoodie with a white “Senior Class of 2019” logo, grey baseball cap and a white face mask enter the store at 2:03 a.m. After waiting for another customer to leave, the man brings a Zebra Cake to the register and as the clerk opens the cash drawer, pulls out what appeared to be a kitchen knife and grabs cash from the register. The man then flees the store.
The clerk told police he wasn’t injured and added that he wasn’t sure that the suspect could have actually hurt him with the knife he was using.
Officers later learned the man got into a red minivan missing hub caps that was parked on 29th Street an was driven from the scene by another person.
The suspect took about $150 from the cash drawer.
