A 30-year-old Falls man was charged Friday night after several residents on 72nd and 74th street reported he had entered their cars and stolen items.
Officers were called to a home on 74th Street about 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a man wearing dark clothing and a mask stealing items from a vehicle. Dispatchers noted a resident was chasing the suspect.
While searching the area, an officer spotted Robert Sorley, 30, 224 70th St., walking away from the rear of a residence on 72nd Street carrying a bag. He was ordered to stop but first said, “No, I just got out of work,” then took off running with the officer in pursuit. The officer was able to catch Sorley and take him into custody.
Afterward, the reporting resident said a cellphone app had alerted them that a security camera had been triggered and when they checked they saw Sorley going through their vehicle. They yelled at Sorley, who ran off. Another neighbor heard the yelling and told the neighbor that Sorley had stolen from their vehicle too. Both residents began to search for Sorley at which point police arrived.
After taking Sorley into custody, the officer said a 72nd Street resident approached them and said they had seen Sorley in their vehicle as well and he took $30 to $50 in single dollar bills. Detectives were called to the scene for an investigation.
Sorley was charged with petit larceny and resisting arrest and issued tickets. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center but refused treatment and walked out of the hospital.
The arresting officer noted they had injured their right thumb during the incident.
