The suspect in a hours-long standoff on the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue surrendered to police after a fire was started in the apartment he was holed up in.
Niagara Falls police were called to the 1100 block of LaSalle Avenue about 12:30 p.m. for reports of a man with a knife. When police arrived, the man went into an apartment, closed the door and would not come out for police.
Officers said the man did not speak English and US Customs and Border Patrol agents were called in to help with communication.
About two hours into the standoff, police on the scene started to smell smoke and then noticed flames from an upper apartment. As the flames intensified, the man crawled out of a window and dropped to the ground where he was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital.
Niagara Falls firefighters then moved in and extinguished the fire.The man was transported to the hospital.
