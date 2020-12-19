The theft of a package containing a security camera helped lead to the arrest of a Falls man city officials say is behind a series of porch thefts in the LaSalle and North End areas of the city.
Falls police were called to a home on the 2600 block of Walnut Avenue Friday where a resident told police his Ring security camera alerted him that a package containing a $65 Cobra security camera was swiped from his porch. The resident said before calling police he had been out searching for the suspect — a man riding a bicycle with a child’s ride trailer attached.
At the time, officers located a man riding a bicycle with a trailer on the 7500 block of Buffalo Avenue.
The resident showed officers video of the theft and the man riding the bicycle, identified as George C. Brinson, 27, 543 22nd St., Apt. 2, was wearing clothes matching the suspect.
Officers said through the course of the investigation it was discovered that Brinson had recently sold several items to a city man who was contacted by police and verified Brinson had sold him a Cobra security camera. The buyer agreed to turn over the camera to the victim as well as several other items purchased from Brinson. The owners for some of the property have not yet been identified.
Brandon was charged with petit larceny in regard to the theft from the Walnut Avenue home. City officials say he is also facing charges for the theft of packages from a home on the 100 block of 57th Street.
Brinson is also a suspect in a number of other porch thefts in the LaSalle and DeVeaux areas, according to city officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.