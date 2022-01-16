A man is in custody following a three-hour standoff with police on Ashland Avenue.
Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Niagara Falls Police responded to the 1700 block of Ashland Avenue. It was reported that a male police were looking for had barricaded himself inside his apartment.
After attempts to get the male to come out by patrol officers failed, officers held the perimeter and waited for the Niagara Falls Police Emergency Response Team to respond.
ERT officers made entry into the apartment and took the male into custody around 4:45 a.m.
