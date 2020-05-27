The suspect in Tuesday morning’s shooting incident that injured a City of Tonawanda police detective was charged with attempted murder on Wednesday.
Matthew R. Gerwitz, 28, of the City of Tonawanda, was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.
Police say the incident began about 1:10 a.m. Tuesday morning when Gerwitz shot at a 32-year-old man on the corner of Morgan and Clinton streets in the City of Tonawanda. The victim was hit in the torso and was taken to ECMC where he continues to be treated for his injuries.
As City of Tonawanda Police responded to the scene to investigate the shooting, Gerwitz re-entered his Morgan Street apartment and about 3:30 a.m. fired shots from inside his home at police officers. A police detective, who was outside of the home, was hit four times by gunfire.
Det. David Ljiljanich, who is a detective, D.A.R.E. officer and 19-year veteran of the police force, was wearing a bulletproof vest, was taken to ECMC to be treated. had been taken to ECMC after the shooting.
He was released from ECMC on Wednesday, according to Channel 4 News.
Gerwitz then fled in a vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police during their pursuit. He was apprehended after a brief high-speed chase that ended a short distance away when police rammed his car with their patrol vehicles on Morgan Street near Kohler Street.
A police lieutenant suffered a broken wrist as a result of the collision. Another officer in a different patrol vehicle was unharmed.
Gerwitz is scheduled to return on June 17 for a felony hearing. He was remanded without bail.
