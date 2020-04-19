Falls police have made an arrest in the daring daylight robbery of a Pine Avenue business.
Detectives from the department's Criminal Investigation Division say they've charged Joseph N. Sturdivant, 31, who lives on Pine Avenue, with one count of second-degree robbery and one count of second-degree menacing. The arrest took place on Friday afternoon.
Sturdivant was arraigned on the charges and pleaded not guilty. He was then transferred to the custody of Niagara County probation officers.
The hold-up took place around 4 p.m. Thursday at a store in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue. Investigators said a male suspect walked into the bakery and approached a clerk at the counter.
He motioned like he was armed with a weapon and demanded cash from the clerk. After taking the money, he walked out of the bakery, but had to wait to for traffic to walk southbound across Pine Ave at 17th Street.
He was last seen walking westbound in the 400 block alley that connects 17th and 16th streets.
Sturdivant was taken into custody Falls Police Warrant Services Unit officers and U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force agents at his home, without incident.
Detective Lt. John Conti said lead Detective Troy Earp was assisted by Detectives Michael Badolato and Daniel Haney in the investigation. Conti said Patrol Officers Raul Parker and Travis Maggard were also instrumental in developing information that lead to the arrest.
