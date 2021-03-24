Falls police have made an arrest in a now-fatal shooting that occurred March 10 outside of a gas station and mini-mart on the corner of 10th Street and Pine Avenue.
Jermaine Reynolds, 46, of Niagara Falls, was shot in the leg and arriving officers found him laying on the pavement about 9”15 p.m. just outside the entrance door to the mini-mart.
Falls firefighters and EMTs provided emergency treatment and the victim was transported by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. He was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center.
On Friday, Reynolds died of his injuries at ECMC.
About 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Falls police detectives and the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Hamil Dontrez Johnson, 23, of Niagara Falls. He was taken into custody on the 600 block of Seventh Street without incident and charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Johnson is scheduled to be arraigned in Niagara Falls City Court on Thursday.
