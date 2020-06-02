A 20-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with third-degree arson for throwing a flaming object into Buffalo City Hall on Saturday night during unrest in the city.
announces that 20-year-old
Courtland M. Renford, 20, of Buffalo, was virtually arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller, acting as a Buffalo City Court Judge, on one count of third-degree arson and one count of second-degree criminal mischief on Monday.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said about 11:32 p.m. Saturday, Renford intentionally threw an object that was on fire through a first-floor window of Buffalo City Hall, causing approximately $10,000 in damage. The incident occurred during a protest in Niagara Square. The fire was quickly extinguished by Buffalo firefighters.
Renford is scheduled to return on July 20 for a felony hearing.
If convicted on all charges, Renford faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.
