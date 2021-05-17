Falls police are investigating a break-in at a coffee shop in the downtown block of Buffalo Avenue early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the business about 2:10 a.m. for a burglary alarm. After confirming no one was in the building, officers checked surveillance footage which showed a white man wearing a blue jacket that was inside out, dark pants and grey Puma sneakers approach the front door, look through the window and walk away. About a minute later he returns and “rips the door open,” bypassing the lock. The man is seen in footage going through a back office and searching drawer at the front counter before leaving without taking anything.
Officers said it was later discovered that the same man had been at the front door about 10:20 p.m. Thursday at which point he ripped open the door but did not enter. He recluse the door and walked away.
Detectives were investigating the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.