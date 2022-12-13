LOCKPORT — Elia Fareselhelou, 27, of Lockport, is accused of leaving the scene of a deadly accident, where Kim Kleinhans was killed by what authorities believe were two vehicles on May 5.
According to Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott, an investigation is still ongoing to find the second driver. He did, however, say that the charges were made in consultation with the DA's office.
Fareselhelou was arrested Nov. 7, by Lockport police, after surrendering himself, said Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia. He was arraigned that same afternoon and was released on his own recognizance.
Kleinhans was the second pedestrian killed on South Transit Street in a matter of months. The intersection of High and Transit streets was the scene of Richard Howes III's death in March. That location and the intersection of Nichols and Transit streets, where Kleinhans died, are very close and within walking distance from one another.
Kleinhans was reported by police to have been walking in the middle of the road when he was struck at 5:44 a.m. Until this time, LPD has remained mute on the incident, not even releasing Kleinhans's name.
According to Savoia, Fareselhelou will be in Lockport City Court at 9:30 a.m. today for a preliminary hearing, but she anticipates that his attorney will ask for and receive an adjournment of 30 days, so no court business will be done until January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.