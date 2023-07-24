Police say charges against a Buffalo man may be upgraded after he struck and critically injured a Falls teenager with his car after a melee in a Niagara Falls Boulevard parking lot.
Josue Perez, 41, of Buffalo, faces one count of attempted first-degree assault and two counts of second-degree assault after the incident that occurred Saturday night in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard.
Patrol officers responded to a call of a fight at about 7:34 p.m. in the parking lot of the Niagara Falls Motel. When the first officers arrived at the scene they said they saw a crowd of people in the parking lot and that the fight appeared to be escalating.
One officer said he saw Perez behind the wheel of his car, and that he began driving through the crowd, striking a number of adults and juveniles. As Perez attempted to drive out of the parking lot, police said he appeared to deliberately strike a 14-year-old boy and then drive away.
Investigators said it appeared that there “was some intention” by Perez to hit the teenager. A Falls officer sped after Perez’s car and was able to pull him over about a block away.
After Perez was in custody, patrol officers said that it appeared that three other people had been hit in addition to the teen. The 14-year-old was was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.
Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives said late Monday afternoon that the teenager remained in critical condition.
Another 14-year-old male and an adult male were treated for less serve injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. A second adult victim was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
Perez was arraigned on his charges in Niagara Falls City Court on Sunday morning. He pleaded not guilty and was released on conditions to the Niagara County Probation Department.
