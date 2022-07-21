LOCKPORT — The suspect accused of the grisly dismemberment murder of Terri Lynn Bills has pleaded guilty to her slaying.
In a surprise development during a Thursday morning hearing in Niagara County Court, Yasin Abdu-Sabur pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree murder in the gruesome slaying of Bills in 2015. County Court Judge John Ottaviano told Abdu-Sabur that he would sentence him to 18 years to life in prison in return for his plea.
Abdu-Sabur had been scheduled to face a jury trial in April, but that was postponed when Ottaviano ordered another psychiatric examination for him. Retired County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III had previously ordered an examination of Abdu-Sabur to determine if he was mentally competent to stand trial.
Two psychologists took just over a month to interview and evaluate Abdu-Sabur before determining that he understood the charges he was facing and would be able to assist his attorneys in preparing a defense.
Defense attorney Robert Fogg had indicated, in April, that he might challenge that determination and argue to a jury that Abdu-Sabur was not guilty of Bills’ murder because of a mental disease or defect. There was no immediate explanation of why Abdu-Sabur suddenly changed course and decided to plead guilty in the case.
Abdu-Sabur was indicted, arrested and arraigned in February 2020, following a five-year manhunt to find Bills’ killer.
Pandemic-related issues, a list of potentially 400 witnesses submitted to the defense by prosecutors and the initial competency evaluation all combined to slow the progress of the case.
Abdu-Sabur, 38, formerly of the Falls, was picked up by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies at a South Carolina jail in February 2020 after he completed a one-year sentence for a conviction on domestic violence and child neglect charges. He had first been linked to Bills’ murder in 2019.
Bills’ body was discovered on June 16, 2015 inside an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Investigators found only her torso, her head and limbs had been removed.
She had not been seen for several days before the discovery of her torso. Investigators suspected that Bills had been killed somewhere else and her body had been brought to the Willow Avenue location.
In December 2019, investigators discovered the murder scene.
Detectives from the Falls Police Crime Scene Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and even members of the Crash Management Unit, skilled in high-tech crime scene reconstruction, descended on a home at 1526 Pierce Ave. and spent four days scouring it for evidence.
Investigators eventually loaded up a transportable storage pod with material taken from the home.
Police said the trove of forensic evidence they found at the Pierce Avenue home, along with other information obtained by detectives, led to the charges against Abdu-Sabur.
Niagara County District Attorney Brain Seaman praised the work of Falls Police detectives, led by Criminal Investigation Division Lt. Troy Earp and retired Crime Scene Unit Capt. Nicolas Paonessa.
“This case could have remained unsolved and gone cold but for the determined efforts of these individuals,” Seaman said.
The DA also commended the work of First Assistant District Attorney Doreen Hoffman and Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman, who prosecuted the case.
