Falls police were called to an apartment on the 1400 block of Ferry Avenue for an armed robbery call Tuesday afternoon.
Four people were at the apartment when officers arrived. One of the victims was sent to Memorial Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The tenant of the apartment told officers that a man she knows was helping her at the apartment when he began to demand money, pulling out a pistol. She said he was angry over money he felt was owed after she sold him a TV.
Another woman that was in the apartment was interviewed but officers said she was difficult to understand and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. A third woman said she had been in a downstairs apartment and only saw the man run from the building and get in a black SUV.
At Memorial, officers interviewed the fourth person in the apartment, who was being treated for a deep cut in his lip. He said the suspect had been at the apartment selling crack to one of the women but the woman did not like the quality and would only pay $20 of the $40 the dealer wanted. At that point, the suspect became angry and pulled out the handgun and said he was going to shoot up the apartment.
The man being treated told police he took $40 out of his wallet to pay the suspect who then punched him in the face and took his wallet before fleeting the apartment. The man said the wallet contained $200 to $250.
