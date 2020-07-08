Falls police received a call from a resident on the 1300 block of LaSalle Avenue about noon on Tuesday who reported his SUV had been stolen.
The resident said his 2007 Ford Edge had been parked on the street in front of his home overnight and he noticed it was missing about 8 a.m. He said he had the vehicle’s only set of keys.
About 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers said they were called to the alley on the 500 block of 24th Street for a report of a vehicle on fire and found the Ford Edge burning.
A nearby resident said they spotted the Edge on fire and called police. They said they also noticed a red SUV fleeing the area.
Falls firefighters responded to put the fire out and declared the cause of the fire as arson. The vehicle was towed.
