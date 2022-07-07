BUFFALO — With the clock counting down to a scheduled September trial date, federal prosecutors and attorneys for former Falls businessman Frank Parlato Jr., and his partner Chitra Selvaraj, told U.S. District Court Judge Richard Arcara, during a hearing June 28, that despite “multiple discussions about a possible plea ... no plea has been reached.”
It was the exact same message that the lawyers had delivered to Arcara at two previous status conferences, since the judge told them in March to reach a plea agreement or be prepared to pick a jury to hear the case against Parlato and Selvaraj on Sept. 13.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of New York requested a hearing to argue over potential restrictions on some evidence that might be introduced at trial. That argument is set for July 21.
Selvaraj’s defense attorney did indicate that her client is weighing a potential plea offer, but told Arcara that government attorneys might need to seek approval of the agreement from higher ranking officials at U.S. Department of Justice headquarters in Washington.
Neither Parlato nor Selvaraj attended the hearing. They were excused by Arcara at the request of their attorneys. Both Parlato and Selvaraj are currently living in Florida.
Before the hearing concluded, Arcara reminded the lawyers that, absent a plea deal, jury selection for a trial, on fraud and tax obstruction charges, “remains set for Sept. 13, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.” on the the almost seven-year old case.
The push toward a trial follows a lengthy delay in the proceedings, prompted first by the COVID-19 pandemic and then the unavailability of most of the defense lawyers in the case. At a January status conference, defense attorney Paul Cambria told Arcara that the trial schedules of the defense team had been cleared, allowing the 18-count superseding indictment against Parlato and Selvaraj to proceed to trial.
The federal prosecutors handling the case have regularly and repeatedly objected to the delays in the case.
Parlato and Selvaraj were most recently charged in a superseding indictment handed up in May 2018. That indictment dropped a number of claims, made by prosecutors, when the pair was originally charged in 2015.
The superseding indictment alleges a conspiracy “to defraud the United States and certain members of the public,” while adding additional claims that Parlato and Selvaraj attempted to obstruct the function of the Internal Revenue Service.
Charges of wire fraud and wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering, and corrupt interference with the administration of the IRS laws remain in the superseding indictment.
Parlato, 62, the former owner of the One Niagara building, a local real estate investor, publisher of the Niagara Falls Reporter and editor-in-chief of the weekly newspaper ArtVoice, and Selvaraj, 41, who has functioned as the chief financial officer for Parlato’s business enterprises, have each previously pleaded not guilty to the charges contained in the indictment.
Parlato has maintained his innocence, saying the superseding indictment changed nothing.
“The government knew they had no case (with the original indictment) and they still have no case,” Parlato said at the time of the superseding indictment. “You’ve heard of fake news, this is a fake indictment.”
The original indictment followed a four-year investigation into Parlato’s business dealings. The investigation first became known in 2011, when federal agents served subpoenas looking for records at the One Niagara building.
Parlato and Selvaraj are accused of orchestrating a scheme to defraud the IRS through the use of an array of limited liability corporations and partnerships. The indictments catalog the use of more than 15 so-called shell companies, 50 bank accounts and multiple attorney trust accounts in perpetrating the scheme.
Prosecutors have charged the scheme involved the movement of large sums of cash through multiple accounts.
Missing from the superseding indictment are the claims that Parlato defrauded business associates, including Canadian liquor business heiresses Clare and Sara Bronfman.
