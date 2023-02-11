A State Supreme Court justice has declined to intervene in a parent-led effort to lift the suspension of the Starpoint wrestling team’s season amid an ongoing law enforcement investigation into “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct” by one or more team members.
According to a court docket, Supreme Court Justice Frank Caruso, on Thursday, “declined” to sign an order to show cause, sought by the parents of some members of the Starpoint wrestling team, that would have lifted a school district imposed cancellation of the team’s 2022-2023 season. The order would have allowed the teams members who were plaintiffs in the lawsuit to participate in a state tournament scheduled for this weekend.
The wrestling team is currently undefeated and recently won the state dual championship.
The court docket offers no written explanation for Caruso’s decision to decline to sign the order to show cause. It is not clear whether a hearing on the matter was held prior to the justice’s decision or whether attorneys for the school district and the Starpoint Central Board of Education, named as Respondents along with Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Croft, were involved in the proceedings.
An inquiry to a state courts spokesperson, seeking clarification of the justice’s decision, went unanswered.
Jeffrey Reina, an attorney with the Buffalo law firm Lipsitz, Green, Scime and Cambria, who is representing seven parents whose children are members of the wrestling team, said his clients had hoped Caruso would reinstate the season in time for today’s Section VI state qualifying tournament in North Tonawanda. He said the justice’s decision to not sign the order means that the Starpoint wrestlers will not be able to compete in the local tournament they needed to win to advance to the state tournament.
In their request for the order to show cause, the parents charged that it was “unfair” of the district to punish all of the team members for the actions of just a few members.
“Basically, they elected to impose a punishment against an entire team where it may be the actions of just one or two individuals on the team that really warrant discipline,” Reina said. “I have empathy for the complaining team member, but we just felt that the district’s actions in cancelling the entire season was just too draconian.”
When asked if his clients were parents of wrestling team members who are not accused of any wrongdoing, Reina said: “Based on what we know to date, none of the parents and children bringing the suit (was) involved in the alleged incident.”
In a statement issued on Wednesday, Croft said the team’s season was over, effective immediately, because of “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of (the) Varsity Wrestling Team.”
At the same time that the district was announcing the cancellation of the team’s participation in the remainder of the Section VI wrestling season, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it has “an active investigation focusing on the wrestling team.” The investigation is described as “ongoing” and being handled by the sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB).
Law enforcement sources said there have been “no arrests or charges at this point” in the probe.
“The Starpoint Central School District has received serious allegations of inappropriate conduct by one or more members of its Varsity Wrestling Team,” Croft said in his statement. “After extensive discussions with and among the District’s leadership team and the District’s legal counsel, the Board of Education and I have determined that it is necessary to cancel the remainder of the 2022-2023 wrestling season, effective immediately.”
In his statement, Croft declined to discuss any details of the allegations against the team members, citing the ongoing law enforcement investigation.
“Due to the involvement of law enforcement and other legal implications, we are not at liberty to disclose additional details concerning the underlying circumstances,” Croft said in the written statement. “We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of the individual wrestlers, coaches and any other individuals who have been involved with the Varsity Wrestling Team.”
Croft’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the judge’s decision.
