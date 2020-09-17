Two Falls men were charged Wednesday night after fleeing police who spotted them riding unregistered, off-road vehicles on city streets.
A city officer on patrol about 11 p.m. Wednesday spotted a man on a black ATV and a man on a black dirt bike drive through the intersection of 27th Street and Forest Avenue.
The officer said he turned on his emergency lights and tried to stop the two men but they sped off, eventually driving to a home on the 2700 block of LaSalle Avenue. The officer said the two men drove into a garage at the rear of the home and tried to close the garage door but the officer simply set off a sensor, lifting the door back open.
The two men — Ronald W. Register, 30, 2703 LaSalle Ave., and Donnell J. Kent, 28, 1134 Cleveland Ave. — were detained. Both off-road vehicles weren’t registered legally in New York and were towed from the property.
Both men were issued several tickets including riding unregistered vehicles, reckless driving and riding without helmets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.