A special prosecutor from Erie County has been assigned to oversee a DWI case involving an attorney who works for the towns of Lockport and Lewiston and who is also the brother of Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman.
The Erie County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that it has assigned Assistant District Attorney Mitchell Schoellkopf as special prosecutor in a case involving attorney Thomas Seaman, who was charged with DWI and three other motor vehicle infractions following a traffic stop last month by a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Stone Road in the Town of Lockport.
Kait Munro, a spokesperson for the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, confirmed that Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman petitioned for the removal of his office from the case and for the assignment of a special prosecutor.
She also confirmed that Thomas Seaman was arraigned on April 13 in Town of Royalton Court and that he is scheduled to return to court on June 8 before Judge Laura Wagner. Munro said the case was transferred to Royalton Town Court after both Lockport town justices recused themselves from the case.
A representative from Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman’s office told a reporter that the DA had no comment on the matter.
Thomas Seaman is an attorney with the Lockport law firm Seaman Norris. He was named town attorney in Lockport in January 2021. He is also listed on the Town of Lewiston’s website as one of two attorneys assigned to provide legal services to the town.
A report released by the sheriff’s office on March 20 indicates that a deputy observed a vehicle driving eastbound on Stone Road in the Town of Lockport at 10:52 p.m. on March 17. According to the report, the vehicle failed to dim its lights and failed to keep right, prompting a deputy to initiate a traffic stop. In the report, the deputy identified the driver as Thomas D. Seaman, 43, of Bluebird Lane in Lockport. During the traffic stop, the report indicates that the deputy performed field sobriety tests on the driver and that Seaman was later taken into custody by a second deputy who was called to the scene who read him his Miranda rights before transporting to the county sheriff’s office for a chemical breath test. The report indicates that Seaman refused to take a breath taste.
According to the report, Thomas Seaman was charged with DWI, failure to keep right, failure to dim and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. He was issued appearance tickets directing him to appear in court at a later date.
Neither Thomas Seaman nor his attorney returned calls seeking comment on Tuesday.
