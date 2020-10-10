The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing death involving a father and son on Hill Road in the Town of Wheatfield.
Deputies were called to the home on Hill Road about 7:50 a.m. Saturday for a report of a family domestic involving a father and a son. The caller told a dispatcher they believed the son had killed the father.
Arriving deputies found Bryan W. Cummings, 42, of Wheatfield, standing outside the residence. He was detained without incident.
Inside the home, deputies found a man unresponsive on the floor with multiple stab wounds. Deputies and EMS personnel performed life-saving measures but the man, identified as Ward Cummings, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bryan Cummings was charged with second-degree murder and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and is being held pending an arraignment.
