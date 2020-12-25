Police sig

Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting incident on the 200 block of Portage Road.

A resident told officers they heard a loud bang and glass shatter about 8:15 p.m. Thursday. An upstairs window was found with a hole and shotgun wadding was found nearby.

A nearby resident told officers that he saw two suspects dressed in black walk up behind the home and fire a shotgun into the second-floor window. They then fled the scene.

