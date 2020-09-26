Falls police are investigating a homicide after a man with gunshot wounds was found at 22nd Street and Pine Avenue about 5 p.m. Friday. He had been shot in the back, according to reports from the scene.
The man was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, according to city police.
Officers found the man’s car, a bullet hole in a house and a shell casing on the 600 block of 20th Street. Investigators were trying to determine the man’s identity Friday night.
Further information was unavailable.
