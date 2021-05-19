The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that a 79-year-old North Tonawanda man was killed in Tuesday’s accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Cambria.
Sheriff’s officials said Patrick M. McDermott of North Tonawanda was killed when the motorcycle he was operating was struck by a 2004 Ford Pickup as it tried to turn into a driveway.
The accident occurred about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in front of a home on the 4000 block of Ridge Road.
The pickup was heading east on Ridge Road when it made a left-hand turn into a driveway, striking the westbound motorcycle.
A passenger on the motorcycle, Norma M. McDermott of North Tonawanda, was injured in the crash and flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight. The sheriff’s office did not provide an update on her condition Wednesday.
The driver of the pickup, Scott R. Perry, 55, of Ransomville, was uninjured in the collision.
Investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office Accident Investigation Unit is continuing with charges pending.
