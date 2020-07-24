The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drowning incident in the Niagara River off of Gatwick Park in North Tonawanda.
About 5 p.m. Friday, a male passenger on a mid-sized anchored vessel just east of Gatwick Park jumped from the boat into the river for a swim. He was reportedly quickly overtaken by the fast-moving current about 50 feet offshore and was pulled under the water.
He was found moments later by the operator of the boat and pulled from the water and taken to DeGraff Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.
