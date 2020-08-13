Security guard, passer-by foil Falls liquor store theft
Falls police arrested two men late Wednesday morning after one of the men took a $79 bottle of tequila from a Niagara Falls Boulevard liquor store and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by the second man.
A security guard at the liquor store told police about 11:40 a.m. a man came into the store, later identified as Raymond L. Skinner, 33, 1815 Willow Ave., took a bottle of Deleon tequila and put it inside his pants. The security guard said he went outside to wait for Skinner but he was able to get past the security guard and into a waiting Chevy Impala driven by Robert D. Brabec, 43, 1004 Englewood, Apt. Up, Town of Tonawanda.
A witness to the incident followed the Impala to an area in the 8700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard and called police.
Arriving officers found the bottle of tequila under a pile of clothes in the backseat of the vehicle.
Skinner and Brabec were taken into custody and Falls police listed charges of petit larceny and false personation.
