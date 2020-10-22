A Salamanca man was charged with DWI after a car he was driving crashed into a house on the 400 block of 18th Street early Wednesday morning.
Falls police said they were called to the block for the accident about 12:35 a.m. and were told the car’s occupants were fleeing the area.
According to reports from the scene, arriving officers spotted the car’s four occupants walking west on Niagara Street away from the crash scene. They were stopped and brought back to the scene.
The ’04 Toyota Corolla suffered heavy front-end damage, police said, as did a fence and the front porch of the home.
An empty bottle of Bud Light was found sitting in the front cup holder of the vehicle, police noted.
David J. Knoxsah, 31, 25 Seneca St., Salamanca, was identified as the driver. He was charged with DWI, second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, refusal to take a breath test, speeding, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
