A suspect displaying a pistol in his waistband made off with $101 after robbing a Niagara Falls Boulevard gas station early Saturday morning — but he could have had more.
A clerk told Falls police that about 4:15 a.m. Saturday a 6-foot white man with glasses wearing a dark grey sweatshirt, black jeans and a face mask entered the store. The clerk said the suspect told him to cooperate because he was messed up and showed him a black handgun in his waistband.
The clerk handed the man $101 from the register but when he went to reach for the safe, the suspect walked out of the store, in the 8505 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard, and crossed the street, heading in the direction of a nearby fast food business.
Responding officers couldn’t locate the suspect.
