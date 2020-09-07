Falls police were called to the parking lot of a convenience store on the 2300 block of Pine Avenue about 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stolen rental car.
A Falls woman told officers that she had left a rental 2020 Chevy Equinox LT running in the parking lot of the store and it had been stolen. She said there was video surveillance of the incident but officers said due to its quality, it was unable to assist in the investigation.
In addition to being given a Crime Victims Board card with information on the incident, the woman was given a ticket for leaving a vehicle unattended.
