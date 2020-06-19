A homicide suspect was shot and wounded in a Falls Street home Friday night.
The man, who has not been identified, was being sought by members of a U.S. Marshals Fugitive task force in connection with a Rochester-area murder.
Members of the task force reportedly confronted the suspect in a home in the 1700 block of Falls Street around 9 p.m. Friday.
Law enforcement sources say the suspect became involved in a struggle with the federal agents, biting one of them and then pulling a knife on a second marshal.
The suspect was then shot in the shoulder by another task force member.
Both the injured marshal and the suspect were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries. Both injuries are described as non-life-threatening.
