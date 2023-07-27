An 80-year-old Rhode Island man was arrested Monday following the investigation of a vehicle stolen from a school in Lewiston.
Lewiston police report they were called to the school on Sixth Street about 3:20 p.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle.
Officers said it was determined that a man had entered the school unlawfully, had somehow taken the key’s to the victim’s vehicle and then made his way to the victim's car in the parking lot and driven off.
A short time later, Lewiston police were notified that the vehicle had been found at the Rainbow Bridge by U.S. Customs who had also taken a suspect into custody.
Lewiston police determined that the suspect operating the vehicle was the same man who had taken the vehicle from the school.
James F. Farrell, 80, from Rhode Island, was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny. He was taken to the Niagara County Jail pending his arraignment.
Lewiston police noted that Farrell has a criminal record that spans decades.
