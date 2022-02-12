A Falls woman was arrested after a dispute in a professional office in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue at 10:22 a.m. Thursday.
Michelle L. Thomason, 37, of an undisclosed address, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, trespass and resisting arrest.
Police said they were called to the office because Thomason had refused to follow the business’ masking requirements and had caused a disturbance in a waiting room. Employees of the business said Thomason became “irate” with them after she was asked to wear a mask and she was asked to leave.
When police arrived and asked Thomason to leave, she reportedly began yelling at them and told them that she knew her rights and did not have to wear a mask and was “being denied care.”
Police said they provided Thomason with information on how to file a complaint against the business, but she still refused to leave.
When officers advised Thomason that she was being arrested for trespassing, they said she became “uncooperative, disobeyed officers verbal commands and attempted to flee the building.”
While attempting to flee, Thomason ran into a wall in the waiting room, putting a hole in the wall. Officers said they then took Thomason into custody.
