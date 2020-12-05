Several vehicles were damaged overnight Friday and overnight Saturday at the city-owned parking ramp downtown. In addition, a vehicle was stolen from the lot of hotel/apartment building on First Street sometime Thursday night.
Niagara Falls police reported Friday morning that a Kentucky man’s white Jaguar had been broken into, with someone smashing out a passenger-side window. The man said nothing appeared to have been taken.
About 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers patrolling the ramp came upon a ’16 Cadillac Escalade SUV with a broken front passenger window. A Virginia man staying at a nearby hotel was contacted and also reported nothing was taken from the vehicle.
In addition, officers found a 2007 Hyundai Sonata with a broken front driver’s-side window. Officers said the vehicle had been rummaged through. The owner, from Rochester, was located at a nearby hotel and reported that the only thing that appeared missing was a spare tire from the trunk.
About 10 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the apartment/hotel complex on First Street where a 53-year-old city man told them his 2020 Jeep Cherokee was missing from the parking lot. He said the vehicle had been left in the lot Thursday night and he had the only key fob for the vehicle.
Officers said the parking lot is usually secured by a gate but it was left open at the time of the theft due to high winds. Security footage of the area was being sought at the time of the report.
