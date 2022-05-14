BUFFALO — "A nightmare." "Pure evil." "A straight up racially motivated hate crime."
Those were the words that local law enforcement and government officials used to describe a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on a sunny Saturday afternoon. The gunfire left 10 people dead and three wounded.
Law enforcement investigators said the massacre was live-streamed on a social media platform.
The gunman, identified as Payton Gendron, 18, of Conklin, south east of Binghamton, was taken into custody by Buffalo Police after a brief standoff. By early Saturday evening, Erie County prosecutors had charged Gendron with a single count of first-degree murder.
He was arraigned in Buffalo City Court and an attorney representing the teen entered a plea of not guilty to the charge and requested a psychiatric evaluation of his client. He was ordered held without bail by City Court Judge Craig Hannah, pending further proceedings on Thursday.
Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said additional charges against Gendron are expected. The teen is also expected to face federal hate crime charges, after Trini Ross, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, said that her office would jointly investigate the case with Flynn's prosecutors.
By Saturday evening, FBI agents and investigators with the New York State Police were searching Gendron's home, in the rural community more than 200 miles from the scene of the crime.
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown lamented that the accused shooter had come to "the City of Good Neighbors" from "far outside our community."
Both President Joe Biden and U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland were reportedly briefed on the shooting and were continuing to monitor developments. In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jena-Pierre said, "The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones."
Brown also confirmed that he had been in touch with officials from the White House.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose hometown is Hamburg, immediately flew to Buffalo to be briefed on the incident.
Witnesses told police that Gendron appeared in the parking lot of the Tops Market, at 1725 Jefferson Ave., at around 2:30 p.m., dressed in military-style fatigues with body armor and a military helmet. He also reportedly had a body camera attached to the helmet.
In the parking lot of the supermarket, police said Gendron encountered four people. He shot and killed three of them, while only wounding the fourth.
He then entered the supermarket and engaged with a retired Buffalo Police officer, who was working as a security guard. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Grammaglia said the retired officer exchanged gunfire with Gendron, striking him with at least one round.
But Grammaglia said Gendron's body armor protected him from the retired officer's bullets and allowed him to return fire, killing the unidentified guard. The police commissioner said the retired officer was well-known to fellow officers who responded to the shooting scene.
Once inside the store, Grammaglia said Gendron worked his way from the front to the back and then back to the front, indiscriminately shooting at customers. Among the 13 people shot, authorities said 11 were Black and two were white. Four were store employees, including the security guard. The rest were customers.
Brown called the shooting, "the worst nightmare any community can face."
“The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained,” the mayor said.
Buffalo Police patrol officers, responding to the shooting call, confronted Gendron "in the vestibule of the market," where Grammaglia said the suspect put the rifle he had been firing "to his neck." The police commissioner said two patrol officers were able to talk Gendron into dropping his weapon and taking off some of his tactical gear.
The officers then took Gendron into custody.
At an early evening news conference, both Grammaglia and Flynn declined to comment on emerging details of their investigation. However, law enforcement sources said investigators have already reviewed video captured by Gendron's helmet cam.
According to the sources, the video shows the gunman pulling up to the front of the store with a rifle on the front seat and then pointing the rifle at people in the parking lot as he exits the vehicle. It also reportedly shows the suspect walking into the supermarket and shooting several other victims inside.
Witnesses who spoke to the Associated Press said they pulled into the supermarket parking lot as Gendron was being confronted by police.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?" Braedyn Kephart said. "He dropped to his knees. He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
Neither Flynn nor Grammaglia would comment on reports that Gendron had been radicalized online and had previously posted online manifestos expressing extremists racial views. He had reportedly praised South Carolina church shooter Dylan Roof and New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant.
