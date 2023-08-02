LEWISTON — Prosecutors and the defense attorneys for the two remaining adult defendants in the Lewiston Party House case appear to be close to finalizing the guidelines they’ll use in an upcoming trial.
The lawyers met for just over an hour Tuesday afternoon in the chambers of Lewiston Town Court Justice Hugh Gee and when they emerged, they said they had “reached an agreement” on a number of critical pre-trial issues.
Jury selection is set to begin Aug. 31, in the trial of Gary Sullo and Jessica Long, the remaining adult defendants accused of providing booze and pot to teens who would gather at a Mountain View Drive home to party. The parties earned the residence the moniker of the “Lewiston Party House.”
The trial of Sullo and Long is expected to take two weeks.
Assistant Niagara County District Attorney Christine Savoia told Gee that prosecutors and the defense had “agreed on how to address (to a jury) Tricia Vacanti’s role in this case.”
Vacanti was the third adult to be charged with providing marijuana and liquor at the teen parties in the home she shared with Sullo. She had faced 41 counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the house parties.
But she died, suddenly, on July 3, 2022, and the charges against her were set aside.
Vacanti had been accused of providing booze and pot to at least three teenage girls, who later claimed they were sexually assaulted in her home by her then-teenage son, Christopher Belter. Belter was indicted, and pleaded guilty in June 2019, to felony charges of third-degree rape and attempted first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor charges of second-degree sexual abuse for encounters with four teenaged girls that occurred during the parties at the family’s home in 2017 and 2018.
In November 2021, Belter was sentenced to eight years of sex offender probation. A month later, he was classified as a Level 3 sex offender.
Level 3 is the most serious classification and legally indicates a “sexual predator.” Belter was also declared a sexually violent offender.
The lawyers told Gee that they had agreed that there would be no mention of Belter’s criminal case during Sullo and Long’s trial.
“I think we’ve agreed none of that should come in, unless you open the door (during witness examinations),” Gee said. “There are to be no Christopher references.”
The trial will come more than four years after the first charges were filed, in December 2018, against Vacanti, Sullo and Long.
Sullo, 57, and Vacanti, were originally charged with 19 combined counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the parties at their home. In January 2020, Niagara County prosecutors leveled an additional 22 counts of endangering and unlawful dealing against Vacanti and another eight counts of the same allegations against Sullo.
Long, 43, has been charged with single counts of unlawfully dealing with a minor and endangering the welfare of a child.
Savoia said that jury summonses would be sent out on Aug. 11 and told Gee that the if the defense wished to accept a plea offer in the case, that would have to be communicated to the judge by that date. The assistant DA did not say whether or not a plea offer had been made.
Gee set a hearing date of Aug. 15 for a possible plea in the case.
After the court proceedings, Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman told the Gazette that there is currently no plea deal.
“At this point,” Seaman said, “we’ve not made a plea offer.”
