shooting scene

Niagara Falls police investigate a shooting scene on 19th Street on Monday afternoon.

 Photo by RobShots

Falls police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on 19th Street Monday afternoon.

Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue at around 1:15 p.m. for a report of "shots fired." A 43-year-old man was later located at Memorial Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.

Detectives described the wound as non-life-threatening.

Crime Scene Unit investigators said they recovered six spent shell casings at the scene.

