Falls police are looking for a suspect in a shooting on 19th Street Monday afternoon.
Patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 19th Street and Ashland Avenue at around 1:15 p.m. for a report of "shots fired." A 43-year-old man was later located at Memorial Medical Center suffering from a gunshot wound to his hip.
Detectives described the wound as non-life-threatening.
Crime Scene Unit investigators said they recovered six spent shell casings at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.