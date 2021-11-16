ROCHESTER — Police in Rochester were seeking the public's help in finding a 14-year old boy they say was abducted on a city street, possibly by several masked men.
An Amber Alert was issued Monday night for James S. Fernandez Reyes after he was taken on Myrtle Street about 4:30 p.m., according to the Rochester Police Department.
Police say the boy was apparently taken away in a mid-sized, gold-colored sport utility vehicle.
He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants and white Nike sneakers.
