Niagara Falls police are investigating a shooting incident involving a man mowing grass on the 800 block of 10th Street.
The incident occurred about 11 a.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of 20th Street. A 46-year-old man mowing grass was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center by private vehicle but was then transferred to Erie County Medical Center. Police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detective Lieutenant John Conti said it was reported by several individuals that the man was out mowing the grass when he was shot.
