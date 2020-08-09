A quick response from the Niagara Falls Fire Department kept a fire burning in a backyard on the 2200 block of Niagara Street from reaching a home.
Falls police say they were called to the residence about 10 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire. Officers noted that dispatchers had also received several fireworks complaints in the area. When officers arrived, they found the backyard engulfed in flames with several tires, couches and other furniture burning.
Firefighters extinguished the fire before it could reach the home.
Police said the fire appeared suspicious and could have been caused by a falling firework.
