Niagara Falls
MENACING: Police are investigating an incident involving a "man with a gun" in the 1300 block of Portage Road at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday. A male victim told officers that he became involved in an altercation with a male suspect. During the altercation, the male suspect pulled out what appeared to be a black pistol and held it to the victim's side. The victim was able to run form the scene without being injured.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 400 block of Memorial Parkway. A female victim told police that sometime between 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m., Wednesday, someone stole a decorative bridge from her front lawn. The bridge was described as being six feet long and weighing 200 pounds. It was valued at $500.
