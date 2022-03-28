Niagara Falls
ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 2400 block of LaSalle Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was in the area between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Friday, when he was approached by two male suspects who demanded money from him. The victim said the suspects punched him, knocked him to the ground and then kicked him. The suspects then reportedly took an undisclosed amount of cash form the victim and left in an unknown direction.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 6000 block of Buffalo Avenue at 12:31 p.m. Friday. Lysander Cortez Scott, 37, of an undisclosed address, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and window tint too dark.
ARREST: A Lockport man was arrested after a shooting incident in the area of 15th Street and Elmwood Avenue, at 8:44 a.m. Saturday. Robert L. Gallon, 30, 321 Michigan St. Apt. D, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police said they stopped a vehicle, driven by Gallon, in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue and recovered a black handgun from inside the vehicle.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of Spruce Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 1 p.m. Saturday, someone broke into his 2001 Chevy Silverado by unknown means. The victim said a radio and two tool boxes were taken from the vehicle.
