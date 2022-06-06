Niagara Falls
INCIDENT: Police are investigating an incident involving a “man with a gun” in the 1200 block of 13th Street at 1:56 p.m. Friday. A male victim said a male suspect came to his home and pointed a gun at his head and said, “This is your eviction notice.” The victim said his landlord had told him on Thursday that he need to move out of his property.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft in the 1300 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told police he was making an Instacart pick-up at a store and went inside at 12:55 p.m. Thursday. The victim said when he came out of the store, at 1 p.m. Thursday, his 2005 Hyundai Elantra was missing. The man said he turned his car off when he went into the store, but left his keys in the ignition. The incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 100 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m.Saturday, someone broke into his Nissan Rogue by smashing the rear driver’s side window. The victim said two electric bikes and a bike cover were taken from his vehicle.
