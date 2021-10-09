Niagara Falls
ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store on the 7400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday. Jessica M. Chase, 19, 6817 Niagara Falls Blvd. Apt. 1, was charged with petit larceny. Chase is accused of taking more than $183 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after police said they caught him in the act of burglarizing a home on the 2300 block of Orleans Avenue. Officers said they responded to a call of a burglary in progress at 5:47 a.m. Thursday and stopped a black Chevy pickup nearby. Police said they recovered stolen property from the rear of the truck. Witnesses said they observed the driver and another man climbing through a window to enter the home, and then saw them taking items from the residence. The driver of the truck, identified as Daniel Clifford Monahan, 42, 6210 Grauer Road, was charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of burglar tools. The second suspect fled the scene.
ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store on the 1500 block of Military Road at 10 a.m. Thursday. Lori Ann DiLaura, 57, 1712 Caravelle Drive, was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $91 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault on the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11 a.m. Thursday. A landlord told officers that he had just been assaulted by his “tenant’s unknown boyfriend.” The victim explained that he and his tenant had argued over a repair to a water leak at a property and when the tenant and her male companion were told to leave, the male punched the landlord in the face, knocking him to the ground. The victim suffered a split lower lip. In a later interview with the tenant, police said she denied that the male suspect was her boyfriend. She said that she met the suspect outside the landlord’s office and told him about her argument and that the suspect then spontaneously attacked the landlord.
ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery on the 1300 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was in that area at 9:15 p.m. Thursday when he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a knife and demanded money. The victim said he didn’t have any money, but took the suspect over to a family member. The family member told police her father approached her with a suspect pointing a knife toward him and demanding money. The family member gave the suspect $500 cash and the suspect ran south on 13th Street. Police identified the victims as “tourists” in their report.
THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in on the 400 block of Third Street. A female victim told police that sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Friday, someone broke into her vehicle by smashing a passenger-side window. The victim said her purse and a pair of glasses were taken.
